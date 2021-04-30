MPLN highlights the "Pairing" team members. Throughout the year the Mountain/View Preserve Lady Niners (MPLN) play golf on Tuesday mornings either on Preserve or MountianView courses. By Wednesday at noon, members wishing to play the following week must sign up on the Foretees system. This gives the five pairings team members time to prepare the players on the following week's roster.
The Pairings team members are Becky Lima, Holly Riviere, Linda Miles, Deb Bunker and Judy Hendricks.
Some of their assignments are as follows:
- Assemble a list of players with varying degrees of handicaps.
- The prepared roster informs players who their partners will be that week.
- Score cards are printed and sent to the pro shop.
- They tally each player score to ensure accuracy before posting to AGA.
Thank you for all you do to make sure league day play runs smoothly.
( pictures from L to R )