Seventy-four women participated in our two-day Member/Member Tournament. Everybody was a winner: five flights of six or seven teams each, with 3 Gross and 3 or 4 Net winning teams in each flight! LEMON TARTS, LEMON TWISTERS, LEMON DROPS, LEMON ZINGERS AND LEMON ZESTERS! The tournament was sponsored by Helen Graham, Long Realty, and First Plaza Storage. It was organized and chaired by Marie Kahng, Tina Gruner and Deb Green.

Additionally, many of our women participate in the AGA State Medallion Championships; This year SBWGA had two winners who will represent us in the AGA State Medallion Tournament, January, 2024. AG State Medallion winners were Helen Graham with a two-day gross score of 157 and Carol Sturman with a two-day net score of 133.

In the LPGA Amateurs Championships held on Sunday, April 16, held at El Conquistador Golf Course, SaddleBrooke had four winners: Connie Culley won low gross overall; Joan Chyall won low net overall; and Bonnie Westra and Kathy Kropf won their flights. Congratulations to all!