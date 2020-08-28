- Golf in a friendly setting with new or existing friends
- Learn more about the game in an easy 9-hole format
- Experience competition and fun with other golfers
Who can join?
Membership in the SaddleBrooke Men’s Nine Hole Golf League is available to all male residents, renters or lot owners of HOA-1 and HOA-2 for the 2021 golf season.
Niner's will enjoy membership in the AGA (Arizona Golf Association), a Golf Handicap Index Number (GHIN), handicap maintenance, and allows the member to participate fully in all the SB Men’s Niners events.
The Men's Niners play golf on Wednesday mornings and play 9 holes with different members each week. League play occurs on Saddlebrooke’s three nine-hole courses. During the season Niner's host and participates in events with other nine-hole golf associations in the area. The 2020 to 2021 golf season starts on Wednesday, November 4, and our current members are eager to meet new faces.
Join the SB Men’s Niners today!
How much are dues?
Annual Membership is $70 and runs for the entire calendar year and must be paid before Thursday, December 31. See how to pay on the membership form.
Membership fees are reduced for any members joining after Monday, June 1, 2021 to $50.
How do I join?
Membership application forms are available in the SaddleBrooke One Golf Shop or can be printed out after going online to visit https://sites.google.com/site/sbmens9ers/sb-men-s-9ers-2018-membership-form. The SB Men's Niners has a user-friendly website designed for you, the golfer. It provides information on upcoming schedule of events, handicaps, local rules, winners’ lists, Board of Directors listing, photos and much more.
Payment may be made by credit card at the Arizona Golf Association website www.azgolf.org or by check (additional $10 processing fee) payable to “SBMNHGL” and deposited with the completed Membership Application form in a drawer marked “SB Men’s Niners” behind the counter in the SaddleBrooke One Golf Shop.
For more information and 2021 Calendar of Events, please plan to join our season kick-off meeting on Wednesday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the HOA-1 Clubhouse-Coyote North Meeting Room (across the hall from the Pro Shop). To get answers to questions, please contact the Membership Chairman, Dick Ashwood by email at dickashwood@gmail.com or call (308) 641-8974.