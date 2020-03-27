Pool Players of The Brooke (PPB) want to thank our generous sponsors Leah Kari of Secure Senior Health Solutions and Mike’s Catalina Barber Shop. On Saturday, February 29 the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA-1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was single game, double elimination. Tournament Directors were Randy Smith and Joe Giammarino. Ron “Dblo7” Ridge was manning the online tournament bracket again and did a fine job, thanks Ron. Randy Smith assisted by collecting the entry fees and filling in on the brackets when necessary.
The following field of 25 players gathered to play competitive 8-Ball: Dan “Oh No!” Stebbins, Phelps “Frenchfry” L'Hommedieu, Steve Searl, Jim “Shooter” Fabio, Dick “The Stick” Schroeder, Randy “Thin Man” Smith, Lowell Hegg, Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett, Rick Watkins, Linda Watkins, Chris Madsen, Julie “Cutter” Ferguson, Jerry Cogswell, Jay “The Shamrock Shooter” Clary, Bob “O” Ogle, Rodger “Pocket Dodger” Beard, Steve Wiley, Jan “Banker” Stebbins, Lou Doganieri, Terry Sterling, Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Jim “Aviator” Wydick, Joe Vidmar, Dick Steinsvagg and Dick “The Visor” Titus.
Results
First place: Bob “O” Ogle definitely peaked in this tournament with 8 Wins, 1 Loss. Second place: Randy “Thin Man” Smith was close but no cigar. He had 4 Wins, 2 Losses. Third place: Phelps “Frenchfry” L'Hommedieu had a Respectable performance with 4 Wins and 2 Losses. Fourth place: Steve Searl had good showing with a break and run. He had 5 Wins and 2 Losses. Fifth place: Lowell Hegg finished in the prizes after a long day with 1 Bye, 3 Wins and 2 Losses. Sixth place: Julie “Cutter” Ferguson had a great showing for our TOP LADY with 1 Bye, 2 Wins and 2 Losses.
Recap
Bob “O” Ogle’s path to victory over a field of 25 8-Ballers was as follows: He started by defeating these people (in order): Jan Stebbins, Jerry Cogswell and Rick Watkins. Then, he lost to Randy Smith, which sent Bob to the loser’s bracket. In the loser’s bracket Bob beat Lowell Hegg, Steve Searl and Phelps L’Hommedieu in that order. This put Bob back up against Randy Smith in the finals— Bob would have to beat Randy twice to take the title. This was not Randy’s day, Bob defeated Randy twice to come out on top in this tournament. Congrats Bob, your play today was controlled, steady and top notch!
Sponsor’s Gifts
Lowell Hegg – Leah Kari - Secure Senior Health Solutions – Sponsor’s Gift Julie Ferguson – Mike’s Catalina Barber Shop – Gift Certificate The PPB wants to extend a big THANK YOU to all our participants and sponsors. On a special note we had three brave PPB ladies, Linda Watkins, Jan Stebbins and Julie Ferguson, who jumped into the 8-Ball competition against 22 male competitors. Good job ladies, especially our TOP LADY Julie Ferguson with wins over Chris Madsen and Lowell Hegg!
The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 1:00 p.m. and lasted four hours with a total of 49 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP! Visit our website at https://poolplayersofthebrooke.blogspot.com/. For more information, email Joe Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.