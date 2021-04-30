When you are caring for another person, you may find yourself with a long “To Do” list on a regular basis. Lists can be very helpful with getting tasks completed, but as caregivers often forget to include some of the most important tasks of all-- the ones that will enhance, protect their own physical and emotional well-being.
Here are some “To do’s” that you may want to place on your list.
- Breathe: Try breathing in through your nose, inflating your belly, the exhaling slowly through your mouth as your belly deflates.
- Drink Water: Drink at least eight, 8-ounce classes of water a day
- Nourish your Body: Very important to plan your meals, snacks ahead of time (when you aren’t tired or hungry) keep healthy choices handy so you can keep your blood sugar-mood- stable.
- Sleep: Try to get six to eight hours of shut eye. Sleep deprivation can cause problems such as irritability, difficulty concentrating, poor memory, impaired driving ability.
- Move Your Body: Just about any exercise can be of benefit to your physical, emotional, mental health if you do it on a regular basis.
One of equal importance is to TAKE A BREAK. It’s important to get time away from the person you are caring for. Do whatever it takes to get some time off.
Some suggested resources are:
- American Parkinson Disease Assn. Southern Arizona
www.azapda.org (520)326-5400
- Alzheimer’s Assoc. Desert Southwest Chapter
www.alz.org (520)322-6601
- Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens
www.pgcsc.org (520) 836-2758
Please feel free to reach out to either Esta Goldstein or Marilyn Sellers for help or just to talk! Reach Esta Goldstein by phone at (520) 825-1181 or email at jsda38@icloud.com. Get in touch with Marilyn Sellers by phone at (520) 818-0965 or email wwsellers@wbhsi.net.