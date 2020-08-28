It’s now been five months since we had to stop meetings due to the COVID-19 closing of all meeting rooms here in Saddlebrooke. We have all been trying to protect ourselves from contracting the virus. Doing this has isolated many of us caring for those with Alzheimers, MS, Dementia, Stroke, ALS, Parkinson’s, PDP, many more neurological diseases from reaching out for help with solving the issues coming every day with the caring of our loved ones.
Wanted to put out to our community some resources that can help answer questions, educate, ease the pressures mounting within the home. Also, to feel free to call the persons, numbers given at the end of article for additional sources, books, articles that we have available for your use. Go check out:
- American Parkinson Disease Assn. Southern Arizona, www.azapda.org, (520) 326-5400
- Alzheimer’s Assoc, Desert Southwest Chapter, www.alz.org/dsw, (520) 322-6601
- Penal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, www.pgcsc.org, (520) 836-2758
Looking forward to resuming meetings, but until then, please feel free to reach out for help or just to talk. Reach Esta Goldstein by phone at (520) 825-1181 or email her at jsda38@icloud.com. Reach Marilyn Sellers by phone at (520) 818-0965 or email her at wwsellers@wbhsi.net.