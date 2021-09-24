Being a caregiver can be challenging and stressful. But caregivers also describe their role as very meaningful. Therefore, we are happy to announce that the monthly meetings will start once again, to help all caregivers ,of the neurologically impaired to come and learn how to grow stronger in this very important role.
We will be meeting in the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts room #4 on Monday, October 9 and every month on the second Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Speakers are being selected for many meetings for their expertise on what we will learn are the most recent treatments, methods, placements available and resources best for their disease.
Until we meet, please remember to do what will help you the caregiver to be physically, emotionally well
- Breathe.
- Drink Water.
- Nourish your body with healthy choices.
- Sleep, get six to eight hours of shut eye.
- Move your body, do some exercise each day.
- It is equally important to take a break—it is important to get time away from your loved one.
Join Senior Village. Call (520) 3124-1042
Resources
- American Parkinson Association – (520) 326-5400
- Alzheimer’s Association - (520) 322-6601
- Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens – (520) 836-2758
Please feel free to reach out for help or talk. Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181 or send an email to jsda38@icloud.com. Call Marilyn Sellers at (520) 818-0965 or email wwsellers@wbhsi.net.