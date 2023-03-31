It has been such a wonderful experience having so many coming to our meetings and getting the opportunity to find encouragement, friendship, new information and listen to an informative talk by a speaker. We should always stop and give thanks for the daily moments of appreciation, joy, happiness, laughter and positive things that occur in our lives each day.

It is important for each of us to make expressing gratitude part of daily living throughout the year. WHY? Research shows that gratitude has an immense more positive effect on physical and mental health. It becomes quite obvious that by reducing emotions like stress, your frustration and anger will vanish, while improving your mental and physical well-being. Now, research also shows that expressing gratitude and appreciation has a direct positive effect on sleep, well-being, depression and disease.

We encourage you to express gratitude toward friends and family, because doing so profoundly affects emotional and physical well-being. Also, what’s extremely helpful is keeping a gratitude journal. All of these expressions of showing gratitude have shown that people will more than likely exercise more regularly, have fewer physical needs, overall, and feel better about their lives as a whole. People who write in a gratitude journal were even more optimistic about the up and coming days. Those practicing gratitude were also more likely to have made better progress with their troubled sleeping.

Suggested Resources

American Parkinson Disease Assn. Southern Arizona - (520) 326-5400

Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter - (520) 322-6601

Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens - (520) 836-2758

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke - (520) 314-1042

Any questions, feel free to reach out to help or just to talk. Contact Esta Goldstein (520) 825-1181 jsda38@icloud.com) or Marilyn Sellers (520) 816-0965 or wwsellers@wbhsi.net).