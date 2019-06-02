If you are a caregiver to someone affected with a neurological disorder, we invite you to attend our next monthly meeting where you will find strength, support, and compassion along with resources and information. We welcome you!
When: Friday, June 21, 2019
Where: The Preserve Club House, Room #2.
Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The speaker portion begins at 10 a.m. We break around 11:30 to order lunch and share experiences and concerns of caregiving.
TOPIC AND SPEAKER: CaptionCall Telephone!
As a caregiver, successful communication is vital!
Speaker Judy Katz Esbit, CaptionCall Account Manager for Arizona will present options on how you can overcome hearing challenges and connect effectively with others using the CaptionCall telephone that displays captions on a large, easy-to-read screen. CaptionCall is an FCC-authorized telephone provider compensated for delivering the captioning service. The CaptionCall telephone is provided at no cost to qualified individuals anywhere in the United States.
Please come and join us to learn more!
Reservations: Please contact Marilyn Sellers at 818-0965 or wwsellers@wbhsi.netto let her know if you are attending the meeting and if you plan to stay for lunch.
Upcoming Meetings: July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20.