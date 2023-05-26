The summer months of Arizona are hot, but they bring beautiful skies and wonderful bright days. We need to appreciate how blessed we are to be living here in SaddleBrooke, enjoying all the resources offered us and knowing that the cool days of fall will be following soon enough.

Knowing that in the summer so many take the time to visit family, take time to travel, go to cooler locations, we stop our meetings, beginning again in the cooler months. We will begin in October and have new speakers to enrich our knowledge for the care of our neurologically impaired partners and ourselves. Hope that the speakers who spoke this year on topics ranging from nutrition, relocation, safety in our homes, music to warm our hearts and eliminate stress to preparation to even ways to eliminate stuff from our homes, have taught you much.

Are there topics you want to learn more about? If so, please call or email to let me know. I will be planning over the next few months and need your help with where to look, what to look for and what you want to hear.

We encourage you to express gratitude toward friends and family, because doing so profoundly affects emotional and physical well-being.

Take care of yourself, the caregiver needs to take time off… Get a friend or a Senior Village volunteer to help you with getting some free time.

You cannot always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside. – Dr. Wayne Dyer

Meetings

Saturday, October 14

Saturday, November 11

Saturday, December 9

Reach Esta Goldstein by phone at (520) 825-1181 or send an email to jsda38@icloud.com.