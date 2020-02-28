Looking forward to greeting many of the community to our meeting on Friday, March 20 at The Preserve Clubhouse, in Room number 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Our guest speaker will be Kim Holaway, a volunteer from the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimers
Association. She was a teacher, counselor, principal, adjunct professor for University of Phoenix, Doctorate in
Educational Leadership from University of Arizona… Now a community speaker and advocate for Alzheimer’s
Association. We are so fortunate to have her inform our group on understanding Alzheimers and Dementia.
Please contact Marilyn Sellers by phone at (520) 818-0965 or by email at wwsellers@wbhsi.net for your reservation. Questions about our group? Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181.
Up-coming meetings dates:
- Friday, April 17
- Friday, May 15
- Friday, June 19