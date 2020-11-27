Even before the pandemic, the number of caregivers in the U.S. was on the rise. A May report by the National Alliance for Caregivers and the AARP found that an estimated 53 million people serve as caregivers, up from 43.5 million in 2015.
Most— 80 percent— are caring for relatives, and the most common problems in those who need help include general aging issues, mobility and Alzheimer’s or other neurological challenges.
The job is time consuming and life altering. Add a pandemic to the mix, with program closures and quarantines limiting interaction, and caregiving has grown even more grueling. So, add all of this to the increased hours and few breaks as caregivers struggle to meet the physical and emotional needs of their loved ones.
Now is the time to start caring for yourself. You may find yourself with a long “to do” list of tasks to complete, however, now you have to protect yourself from great physical and emotional instability which would make you unable to take care of your loved one. Below are some “to do’s” that you may want to place on your list:
- Breathe
- Drink lots of water
- Nourish your body
- Sleep
- Move your body
- Laugh
- Write in a journal
- Meditate and/or visualize
- Give yourself some credit
Please feel free to reach out for help or just to talk. Reach Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181 or email jsda38@icloud.com. Call Marilyn Sellers at (520) 818-0965 or email wwsellers@wbhsi.net.