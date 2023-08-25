This unusually hot summer has many of us feeling not just uncomfortably hot, but also emotionally down, possibly by staying home so many hours, not being with others to communicate and having to deal with our loved ones suffering from the many neurological problems. So, as caregivers, we must take care of ourselves, and while doing so, need to stop feeling guilty or neglectful of our loved ones.

Here are some “to do’s” that you may want to incorporate into your daily routines:

Breathe — Try breathing in through your nose, inflating your belly, then exhaling slowly through your mouth as your belly deflates.

Drink Water — Drink at least eight glasses (eight-ounces) of water each day.

Nourish Your Body — It is very important to plan your meals and snacks ahead of time.

Sleep — Try to get six to eight hours of sleep. Sleep deprivation can cause problems such as irritability, difficulty concentration, poor memory and impaired driving ability.

Move Your Body — Just about any exercise can be of benefit to your physical, emotional and mental health.

Take a Brake — It is important to get time away from the person you are caring for. Do whatever its takes to get some time off.

Suggested Resources

American Parkinson Disease Assn. Southern Arizona — (520) 326-5400

Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter — (520) 322-6601

Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens — (520) 836-2758

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke — (520) 314-1042

For any questions, feel free to reach out for help or just to talk. Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181 or send an email to jsda38@icloud.com.