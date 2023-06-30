Care-Givers, taking care of yourself is one of the most important thing to do every day. Think of what will happen to your loved one, if you are not well. Being a caregiver can be quite challenging, and a stressful place to find yourself each day of the week. Caregivers also describe their role as very meaningful. Here are a few of the many rewards that you may experience when caring for a loved one.

You may gain new skills.

You may learn to be more organized and to plan ahead.

You may learn to speak your concerns and needs more clearly.

You may discover strength and skills you did not know you had.

You may develop new and lasting friendships.

Accomplish more and feel less alone when you connect with others who face the same challenges. Caregivers benefit by sharing their concerns, information and solutions with others.Caregiving is an opportunity to say thank you. You are valuable to me. I love you. I care about you. I will be here for you. You can learn about taking care of yourself too. Breathe, drink lots of water, nourish your body, sleep, move your body, laugh, write in a journal, mediate and /or visualize, give yourself some credit.

“So many of our dreams seem impossible, then they seem improbable and soon they become inevitable.” —Christopher Reeve

Any questions, feel free to reach out to help or just to talk. Contact Esta Goldstein (520) 825-1181 jsda38@icloud.com)

Our meetings will resume on Saturday, October 14, and will continue on Tuesday, November 14 and Saturday, December 9.