Looking forward to seeing many of you at our meeting on Saturday, October 8, 2023. We will be at the Arts & Crafts HOA-1 building, Room #4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. We’re hoping that this will give our caregivers time to arrange for someone to watch their loved one, come to our meeting, and learn so much about how to care not only for their love-one, but themselves.

We speak at our meetings about the various neurological disorders and discuss our problems as caregivers. By sharing new information, listening to speakers dealing with various life matters affecting us, making available many publications and educational tools, it all helps us to maintain a physical and emotional life.

Dates of meetings are the second Saturday of the month:

October 8

November 18

December 10

Please Feel Free to Reach Out for Help:

Esta Goldstein: (520) 825-1181, jsda38@icloud.com

Marilyn Sellers: (520) 818-0965, wwsellers@wbhsi.net

Suggested Resources

American Parkinson Disease Association – (520) 326-5400

Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter – (520) 322-6601

Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens – (520) 836-2758

Senior Village – (520) 314-1042

