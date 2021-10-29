Well, we have started our monthly meetings and are grateful for those who came to join in support of one another. It has been quite a while waiting for the opportunity to meet, greet, hug, encourage, learn new information and form friendships that can enhance one’s life. We’re hoping that more of you will come to our next meeting on the second Saturday of the month, November 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts, room 4.
It is so important for each of us to make expressing gratitude part of daily living throughout the year. Why is this important?
Research shows that gratitude has an immense positive effect on physical and mental health. It becomes obvious that by reducing emotions like stress, your frustration and anger will vanish, while improving your mental and physical well-being. Research also shows that expressing gratitude and appreciation has a direct positive effect on sleep, well-being, depression, and disease.
We encourage you to express gratitude toward friends and family, because doing so profoundly affects emotional and physical well-being. Also, what’s extremely helpful is keeping a gratitude journal. All these expressions of gratitude have shown that people will more likely exercise more regularly have fewer physical needs overall and feel better about their lives as a whole.
Suggested Resources
- American Parkinson Disease Association – (520) 326-5400
- Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter – (520) 322-6601
- Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens – (520) 836-2758
- Senior Village – (520) 314-1042
Please feel free to reach out for help, to talk. Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181.