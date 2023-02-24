We will be having our meeting on Saturday, March 11 at the Arts & Crafts Center, HOA-1, Room #4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Looking forward to seeing many new faces who will join us in hearing the speakers and discussions on questions, thoughts you have wanted to ask, now can get those answers.

In the meantime, all caregivers, please take care of yourselves, or there will be no one to take care of your loved one as only you can.

Here are some “to do’s” that you may want to place on your list:

Breathe. Try breathing in through your nose, inflating your belly, then exhaling slowly through your mouth as your belly deflates. Drink water. Drink at least eight eight ounce glasses of water each day. Nourish your body. It’s very important to plan your meals and snacks ahead of time. Sleep. Try to get six to eight hours of shuteye. Sleep deprivation can cause problems, such as irritability, difficulty concentrating, poor memory, impaired driving ability. Move your body. Just about any exercise can be of benefit to your physical emotional and mental health.

One of equal importance is to take a break. It is important to get time away from the person you are caring for. Do whatever it takes to get some time off.

Suggested Resources

American Parkinson Disease Assn. Southern Arizona - (520) 326-5400

Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter - (520) 322-6601

Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens - (520) 836-2758

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke - (520) 314-1042

Any questions, feel free to reach out to help or just to talk. Contact Esta Goldstein (520) 825-1181 jsda38@icloud.com) or Marilyn Sellers (520) 816-0965 or wwsellers@wbhsi.net).