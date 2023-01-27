Looking forward to seeing many of you at our meeting on Saturday, February 11. We will be at the Arts & Crafts HOA-1 Building, Room #4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

We’re hoping that this time will give our caregivers ample time to arrange for someone to watch their loved one. Come to our meeting and learn so much about how to care not only for their impaired partners, but themselves.

We speak at our meetings about various neurological disorders and discuss our problems as caregivers by sharing new information, listening to the various speakers each month, we learn how to deal with the many ramifications of living with these disorders. We educate ourselves to learn the tools, that will help us to maintain both the physical and emotional life we lead.

Dates of meetings are the second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the HOA1 Arts & Crafts Center, Room #4.

Upcoming Meetings

February 11

March 11

April 8

For help or information, reach out to Esta Goldstein (520) 825-1181 - jsda38@icloud.com) or Marilyn Sellers (520) 818-0965 - wwsellers@wbhsi.net).