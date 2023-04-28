We will be having our group meeting on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the Arts & Crafts Center, HOA-1, room 4. Looking to seeing many new faces who will join us in hearing Mr. Scott Esbit, H.A.D., a Hearing Specialist from Sound Point Hearing Centers. We look forward to him helping us make this important health decision easier to understand and proceed with proper care.

There are situations that happen in our daily lives, especially being a care-giver of a neurologically impaired person. Therefore, I would like to make some suggestions to help when you’re feeling stuck.

Just try to leave the house and clear your mind with some fresh air and enliven your senses and your brain will start to think of new things or answers.

Work on something else to occupy your thoughts and energy. It doesn’t matter what it is, you are taking this action to clear your mind by putting aside whatever you’re stuck on.

Take a deep breath, you would be surprised at how many people hold their breath when they feel tense. When you cut off the oxygen supply to your brain and body, you can’t function s well. Deep breathing a few times can reenergize you and give you that little extra bit of clarity you need. 4. Call a good friend, hearing the voice of someone you care about and spending a few minutes getting involved in their world can give you a new outlook on yours. Making this positive emotional connection may be exactly what you need to get moving again.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For any questions, reach out to Esta Goldstein (520) 825-1181 - jsda38@icloud.com) or Marilyn Sellers, (520) 816-0965 - wwsellers@wbhsi.net).