These hot days of summer do wear us down—our loved one’s suffering requires more from us in care and attention, which sometimes, can create anger, frustration and anxiety beyond reason. So, what can we do to help ourselves recreate our confidence, self-esteem and serenity?

We can try to reach out to a trusted friend, relative or professional. Suffering in silence does not help improve the situation.

We can work on doing good things for ourselves which include healthy self-care. We can exercise, get a good night’s sleep, take deep breaths and try having compassion for yourself.

Try to give gratitude each day for the things we are grateful for in our lives. Your gratitude written down or said out loud will bring a smile, as well as a sense of joy and fulfillment.

Try to be optimistic about and admit your fears. Anxiety can be handled, and you can be in a good place. The glass is half full, not empty.

Another wonderful thing you can do is put on some music that will go into your memory—bringing back emotions and interest. There are some very interesting health studies, regarding the effects of music, not only on humans, but animals and plants too. Music affects your heartbeat, blood pressure and pulse. It modulates the speed of our brain waves. We all know that being exposed to music’s beauty, rhythm, and harmony significantly influences how we feel.

Research shows that music has a significant impact. It can potentially affect disease, depression, productivity and one’s outlook on life. “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” – Pluto

So, take care of yourselves, your loved ones—and do it with joy, love and positive thoughts because, “so many of our dreams seem impossible, then they may seem improbable and soon they become inevitable.” – Christopher Reeve

Our group will resume meetings beginning Saturday, October 14, Saturday, November 11 and Saturday, December 9 at the Arts and Crafts HOA-1 building. For any questions about our group, please call/email Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181, jsda38@icloud.com, or Marilyn Sellers at (520) 818- 0965, wwsellers@wbhsi.net.