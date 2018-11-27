We have had some especially hot days this summer and I am sure we all look for easy-to-make dinners that will help us feel good about the heat. Although I do not make many soups in the summer, this recipe is an exception – it just makes me feel good about the weather whether it is hot or cool.
Summer Tomato Soup with Shrimp, Zucchini, and Corn
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 poblano peppers, seeded and chopped (I used 1 can green chilies, diced)
1 large onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, sliced
Kosher salt
Black Pepper
2 small zucchini, chopped
2 14 oz. cans petite diced tomatoes
1 lb. raw medium shrimp, peeled & deveined
2 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
Salsa of your choice (on the side)
Method:
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium high heat.
Add the peppers, onion, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Cook 10 to 12 minutes, or until ingredients are softened, stirring often.
Add zucchini and tomatoes (and their juices).
Cook about 12 to 15 minutes, or until zucchini is crisp-tender, stirring often.
Add the shrimp, corn and 3 cups water.
Bring to simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are white throughout and the corn is tender (about 5 to 6 minutes).
Sprinkle with black pepper.
Serve hot, or warm, with plenty of crusty bread and butter; or grilled corn tortillas.
If you like a little spice, add salsa.