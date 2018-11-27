One of the “comfort” foods I enjoy the most is chili. I have tried many different recipes and some are okay, some are not my preference, but now I have found a Super Chili that I think will become my favorite. I was visiting my daughter in Modesto, California, and while reading the paper spotted the recipe in the Modesto Bee newspaper. It was recommended by Susan Selasky of the Detroit Free Press. To the grocery store I went to buy the needed ingredients and that evening we had the best chili we had ever tasted. All five of us agreed!
The next morning, I called Susan and asked for her permission to use the recipe in this column and, with the acknowledgement of the Detroit Free Press, she gave me the go ahead. I know you will enjoy this recipe.
Super Chili
Ingredients:
2 ½ to 3 pounds beef chuck roast about 2 inches thick, trimmed of fat
1 to 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
1 large onion, peeled, diced
1 large red pepper, diced
1 large green pepper, diced
1 large jalapeno pepper, seeded, diced
1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, minced (optional) – I omitted
1 can (14.5 oz.) fat-free, less-sodium beef broth
2 cans (14.5 oz. ea.) chili beans (medium or hot)
1 can (28 oz.) diced fire-roasted tomatoes
2 cups favorite Bloody Mary mix (spicy preferred) – I used Clamato Picante; Susan used Mr. & Mrs. T Spicy
Spice Mixture:
1 tablespoon garlic powder
6 to 8 tablespoons favorite chili powder
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon cornstarch
Instructions:
Set the whole beef roast on a plate and place it in the freezer for a half hour – this will make it easier to slice.
Slice the meat into ¼-inch-thick whole pieces. Stack several of the slices and cut them into strips and then into about ½-inch dice. Repeat with remaining meat. Pat the meat dry with paper towels.
In a large pot, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Working in batches, add the meat to the pot and brown on all sides. Remove browned meat using a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining meat, adding additional oil if needed.
Add the onion to the pot and sauté for about 10 minutes or until it’s lightly golden. Add all the peppers and sauté until just tender. Add the beef broth, chili beans, tomatoes and Bloody Mary mix. Add the meat back to the pot, bring to a boil, and then reduce heat to low. Mix together the spice mixture and add half of it to the chili. Cover the pot and simmer on low for 90 minutes.
Sprinkle in the remaining spice mixture and cook about 20 minutes more, uncovered.
Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary. Serve with accompaniments such as sour cream, shredded cheese, sliced green onions, cilantro leaves and crumbled baked tortilla chips.
Thank you Susan Selasky and the Detroit Free Press for this wonderful recipe and for your permission to use it.