The excitement of an upcoming vacation can be eclipsed by the frustration and stress that sometimes results from air travel. While vacations are often intended to alleviate stress, the sheer task of getting to a destination can compromise that goal.

Traveling by air can be an ordeal for a variety of reasons. Busy airports can be challenging to navigate, especially when pressed for time. There’s also the possibility of lost luggage and the anxiety that comes with going through TSA and potentially customs if you are flying internationally. Of course, some people are simply nervous about flying as well.

The good news for reluctant air travelers is that there are many ways to cut down on the stress surrounding flying.

Enroll in TSA PreCheck. Individuals in the United States who are citizens, lawful permanent residents and U.S. nationals may be able to avoid the long lines at TSA by becoming members of PreCheck. For a fee that covers five years and after a background check, approval, fingerprinting and interview, PreCheck enables members to skip the removal of shoes and jackets as well as other TSA protocol. It is valid for domestic and international flights from more than 200 U.S.-based airports. Similarly, there is a Global Entry program to expedite the customs process.

Weigh before you go. Paying extra for luggage is no fun. Measure luggage and put it on a scale before heading to the airport to make sure it does not exceed size and weight limits. Account for any souvenirs or items that you may bring home as well.

Get a travel perks credit card. Certain credit cards enable you to earn not only points toward travel miles and discounted flights, but also some additional benefits. For example, you may be able to enjoy priority boarding if you are a cardholder or gain access to special member lounges while you wait for flights. These perks can go a long way toward making flying more comfortable.

Skip the bag check. Pack light and only bring a carry-on bag to save time when the flight lands.

Download the airline app. There's much to be said about technology, especially when it can streamline travel. Airline apps can be used to purchase tickets and have boarding passes available to be scanned at check-in. In addition, airline apps can keep you apprised of flight delays and boarding gates.

These are a few of the ways to reduce the stress of air travel.