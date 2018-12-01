Are your grandchildren nature-deficient? We don’t need a medical study to tell us that the youth of today are becoming less healthy. All we have to do is look around the mall at all the pale, overweight young people walking around with their texting devices and their supersized soda cups. Right now, researchers estimate that a third of the population under 20 is overweight or obese. That puts these kids at risk for diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. In fact, this could be the first generation of children with a lower life expectancy than their parents.
I suspect that a lot of this has to do with the electronic age. I expect that most of you can remember the time when you first saw a TV. This may have been the start of the problem, but it certainly has become worse with the computer age. When nature competes with Facebook, iPads and video games, it can be hard to convince children to get outside.
I really like computers. In fact, I taught computer programming for a while in the early 1980’s; now I struggle to use a cell phone. Still, I am glad they came about while I was an adult, because they are very useful tools. Had they come out when I was a child, I might have missed all those weekends exploring the canyons and estuaries around Southern California or living on and exploring Catalina Island. The point is that I may have gotten caught up in the virtual world.
As a Ranger on the golf course, I have gotten to know some of my golfer friends who smoke cigars. I thought, “A cigar box is a shame to waste!” So some of these cigar smokers donated their empty boxes to me, and I put things like magnifying glasses, magnets, leaves, rocks and bug boxes in them and pass them out to the grandchildren of SaddleBrooke residents that come to visit me at our Wildlife Program at Catalina State Park. I have them promise to use them to explore what is around them. They seem delighted and maybe, just maybe, they will spend less time in the virtual world and more time exploring nature. I have since received notes and e-mails telling me about some of their discoveries. What a gift that is for me!
