I first took pictures of the coyotes I call Sally and her daughter, Suzi, in October 2014. They were hunting for food on the SaddleBrooke golf course. I followed them for over an hour; they were not very successful. They would go up to a bush sniffing for a rabbit. The rabbit would run out the back and be far away while the coyotes were thrashing around in the bush looking for their dinner.
Over a year later, Sally has been very successful in teaching Suzi how to hunt. This summer I spent many hours watching them hunt, rest and play. One day I watched Suzi hunt while Sally took a nap in the shade of a tree on the golf course. Suzi eventually caught a packrat; but instead of eating it, she started playing with it. She would let it go and wait for it to run off, then at the last moment she would grab it gently with her teeth and hold it for a while before letting it go again. Sometimes she would toss it into the air and let it fall to the ground only to grab it again. She was obviously enjoying the game and perfectly content to let me observe her at play. This inspired a Holiday story I call “The Gift.”
The Gift
It was the cold time of the year, the time when the humans’ dens started displaying those pretty colored lights that sometimes blink on and off.
Sally told her daughter Suzi how she noticed that the people who lived in SaddleBrooke exchanged gifts and had meals together. Suzi thought that sounded like fun, so she decided to go out and catch something for her mother as a gift while her mother was napping.
She was very successful and caught a fat packrat. She held it very gently in her mouth and took it to her mother. Sally was asleep and Suzi didn’t want to wake her because her mom sometimes woke up grumpy. What to do? She wanted to give her the fresh packrat so she decided to let it go and keep an eye on it. At first the packrat was so scared it didn’t move; then thinking it could escape, it started sneaking away toward some bushes. However Suzi was ready and just before it got away she pounced on it and gently picked it up with her teeth. That was fun she thought, “I wonder if this packrat can fly”? She threw it up into the air. When it landed, she grabbed it and tossed it into the air again and again.
Sally woke up in time to watch the show. When Suzi noticed that her mother was awake, she got so excited about giving her mother a gift that she forgot to keep track of the pack rat, which had run into some high grass to hide. They could not find it, and Suzi was very sad. Sally said, “It’s all right Suzi. It’s the thought that counts; anyway, you really shouldn’t play with your food. Guess what! I have a present for you. Just before I took a nap, I caught a fat rabbit, so we are going to have a nice dinner while we watch the sun go down.”
After their dinner, they watched all the people’s dens light up with sparkling, colored Holiday lights. Sally said, “I think it’s to warn us of the very cold nights ahead.” Just then the moon peeked over the Catalina Mountains. Sally and Suzi howled out their salute to the night.
Happy Holidays everyone!