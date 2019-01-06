It’s hard to imagine living in a place without hummingbirds, but most people in the world will never see one. Although three percent of the planet’s 10,000 bird species are hummingbirds, they live only in the west. Even Darwin’s laboratory of avian evolution, the Galapagos, is hummer-free. You won’t find hummingbirds in China, India, Australia or Europe. Not even in bird-rich Africa. The world’s smallest birds that we so enjoy and take for granted, are found from Canada through the Caribbean to the tip of South America, but nowhere else. Visitors from other parts of the world must be astonished when they first lay eyes on one.
Roughly the weight of a penny, this long-billed bird can fly 2,800 miles during migration. Not only that, they can hover like a helicopter, fly backward, vertically and sideways as well as forward and even upside down. Unlike any other, this bird can fan its wings 90 beats per second, and its heart rate soars to 1,200 beats per minute at flight speeds of 60 miles per hour. Talk about leaping buildings in a single bound; this is truly ‘Superbird.’
Some 320 species of hummingbirds are found in our hemisphere. Most are south of the Mexican border, with the greatest variety found in Ecuador. From Missouri to Virginia, the eastern U.S. rarely sees any other than Ruby-throated, but more than 20 species are found in the west. We’re particularly fortunate living in Arizona, where 14 species were recorded on a single day in Miller Canyon, a U.S. record. SaddleBrooke’s hummer number isn’t too shabby, either; we saw six of the seven documented species in our backyard one day last August.
It’s probable that one day we’ll spot a new hummingbird in SaddleBrooke, but to date our seven are: Costa’s, Anna’s, Black-chinned, Broad-billed, Rufous, Broad-tailed and Calliope. Our Costa’s, the second smallest bird north of Mexico, together with Anna’s and Broad-billed are full-time residents. The Black-chinned come north from Mexico in spring to nest locally, returning south by the end of September. Rufous Hummingbirds pass through quickly in February, rushing to their nesting grounds in the Pacific Northwest, but they linger up to six weeks in late summer on their way back to Mexico. We have but one record in SaddleBrooke of a Calliope Hummingbird, the smallest North American bird, and that was an immature male one early November, likely lost and confused.
Since hummingbirds are present every day of the year, it’s helpful to keep sugar water feeders filled year-round. Our hummingbird population peaks in August and September, when southbound migrants join the residents. This frenetic period is a delight for hummingbird fanciers, and is the perfect time to hang additional feeders, photograph birds and even feed them by hand. As numbers build, aggression abates and feeders are crowded with birds stocking up for their long journey south. This is your best chance to get up close and personal with a hummer. Set up a comfortable chair; brace your arm to keep it from tiring and hold the feeder in your hand. Try not to flinch as those long needle-like bills whiz by and miniature buzz bombs hover in front of your nose. You won’t find anything like this in Africa.
