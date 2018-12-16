It dawned on me a few years ago that I didn’t have an infinite number of seasons ahead of me. Spring being my favorite time of the year I really concentrate on enjoying each one. March is when we become aware of the soft end of winter and almost overnight we become aware of the bustling of spring. Are you listening to a chorus of sounds from the buzzing of insects to the hopeful pleas of the birds? Have you noticed the green buds and the signs of life appearing in the tiniest green plants? We humans often miss the subtle odors of spring in the air but to wildlife these smells are most important.
We look forward to March as a time of budding wildflowers. Of course some springs are more spectacular than others and I am afraid this year won’t be very spectacular due to a lack of winter rain. However take a closer look, maybe on your hands and knees you can see the beauty in some of the tiniest wildflowers. You may notice that these are visited by many insects looking for nourishment.
Early nesting birds for March include Costa’s and Anna’s Hummingbirds, Black-throated Sparrows, Gila Woodpeckers, Curve Billed Thrashers and Northern Mockingbirds. Arriving for the summer are the White-winged Doves, Broad-billed Hummingbird, Zone-tailed Hawk and most notably the Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura aura.)
The famous cliff swallows of San Juan Capistrano that leave town every year in a swirling mass near the Day of San Juan (Oct. 23), are returning from their winter vacation spot 6,000 miles south in Argentina. They land at the mission in San Juan, California, on or around St. Joseph's Day, March 19, to the ringing bells of the old church and a crowd of visitors from all over the world who are in town waiting to celebrate their arrival.
Hey San Juan Capistrano, you have nothing on us. We are awaiting the arrival of the Turkey Vultures that will be returning from Southern Mexico this month. OK, so maybe our celebration won’t be as big a deal as yours but I for one will be looking skyward for their arrival. I look skyward and spot a large bird. Is it a hawk or an eagle? No it's soaring with its wings raised in a V and making wobbly circles, it's a Turkey Vulture. They ride thermals in the sky and use their keen sense of smell to find fresh (or not so fresh) carcasses. They are a consummate scavenger, cleaning up the desert one bite of their hooked bill at a time, and never mussing a feather on their bald heads.
Here are some vulture facts:
- The Turkey Vulture uses its sense of smell to locate carrion. The part of its brain responsible for processing smells is particularly large, compared to other birds. It can detect just a few parts per billion allowing it to find dead animals below a desert canopy.
- The Turkey Vulture maintains stability and lift at low altitudes by holding its wings up in a slight dihedral (V-shape) and teetering from side to side while flying. It flies low to the ground to pick up the scent of dead animals.
- Not everyone sees vultures as a creepy harbinger of death - many see them as sacred for their cleanup role. Tibetan Buddhists practice “sky burials,” where animals, usually vultures, consume their dead.
- The word vulture likely comes from the Latin vellere, which means to pluck or tear. Its scientific name, Cathartes aura, is far more pleasant. It means either “golden purifier” or “purifying breeze.”
- In cowboy movies the bad guy usually threatens to leave the hero in the desert for the buzzards, meaning the vultures.
- Turkey Vultures don't have a voicebox. They can't sing or call. Their vocalizations are limited to hisses and grunts.
- Though they look awkward and ungainly on the ground and must work hard to gain flight, they are graceful and elegant in the air, soaring in beautiful teetering flights across the sky. They rarely need to flap their wings.
- Turkey Vultures nest in small caves, on the ground under bushes. They don't build traditional nests; instead they scrape the ground to make slight depressions in which to lay their eggs. Turkey Vulture eggs are white with red-brown spots. The female usually lays up to three at time and will incubate them for 38-41 days.
- After the chicks hatch, the adults must feed their young often to make sure they grow into healthy birds. But, they don’t bring prey back to the nest in their talons like many other birds of prey do. Instead, they feed their young regurgitated food from their own digestive system.
- When the young hatch, they have dark gray heads but are otherwise covered in snowy white down feathers. Little by little, their dark feathers will start to grow in. By the time they are about 1-year-old, they will exhibit their distinguishing bright red heads.
- The young vultures fledge about 10-11 weeks after hatching.
As a naturalist I keep my eye on the sky watching the vultures. By studying their movements I am often able to locate kills of Mountain Lions, Bobcats and Coyotes.
Welcome back vultures I for one will celebrate your return.