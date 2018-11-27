Before it gets too hot to turn our ovens on, I would like to share a recipe that I received from a friend of Dorothy Moore. I could hardly stay away from the cookie tin after eating my first one. This is healthy, nutritious and tastes sooo good.
Trail-Mix Cookies
Ingredients:
1/2 lb. (2 sticks margarine or butter, softened)
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
3 cups Quaker Oats, uncooked (quick or old-fashioned)
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup Trader Joe’s orange flavored cranberries (I used regular cranberries and 1 teaspoon orange zest)
1/2 cup chopped nuts (I used pecans)
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees
- Beat together butter and sugars until creamy.
- Add beaten eggs and vanilla; beat well.
- Add combined flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; mix well.
- Stir in oats, raisins, cranberries (zest) and nuts; mix well.
- Drop by rounded tablespoons onto ungreased cookie sheet. (I lined my sheets with parchment paper and it kept the sheets clean.)
- Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. I checked after 10 minutes and my total cooking time was 15 minutes.)
- Place cookies on wire rack to cool.
Makes 3 to 4 dozen depending how large your rounded tablespoons are.
Note: You might like to use Splenda for cooking instead of granulated sugar.