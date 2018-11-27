SBN-Logo-Cook-s-Corner-Cooks.Corner.jpg

Before it gets too hot to turn our ovens on, I would like to share a recipe that I received from a friend of Dorothy Moore. I could hardly stay away from the cookie tin after eating my first one. This is healthy, nutritious and tastes sooo good.

Trail-Mix Cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. (2 sticks margarine or butter, softened)

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

3 cups Quaker Oats, uncooked (quick or old-fashioned)

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup Trader Joe’s orange flavored cranberries (I used regular cranberries and 1 teaspoon orange zest)

1/2 cup chopped nuts (I used pecans)

Directions:

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees
  • Beat together butter and sugars until creamy.
  • Add beaten eggs and vanilla; beat well.
  • Add combined flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; mix well.
  • Stir in oats, raisins, cranberries (zest) and nuts; mix well.
  • Drop by rounded tablespoons onto ungreased cookie sheet. (I lined my sheets with parchment paper and it kept the sheets clean.)
  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. I checked after 10 minutes and my total cooking time was 15 minutes.)
  • Place cookies on wire rack to cool.

Makes 3 to 4 dozen depending how large your rounded tablespoons are.

Note: You might like to use Splenda for cooking instead of granulated sugar.