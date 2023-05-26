Every April, Preserve residents gather for a dinner to say goodbye to those who are snowbirds and leaving for the summer and returning in the fall. On Sunday night, April 23, the sun was beginning to set, and more than 100 Preserve residents attended a buffet dinner at the home of Bonnie and Fred Barazani. With their preferred beverages in hand, the guests entered the Barazanis’ side yard and patio. As the sun began to set, the guests sat in groups at tables or mingled on the patio. They discussed their summer plans such as returning to their summer homes and planned trips. One couple plans to visit Normandy and take a river cruise on the Rhine from Amsterdam to Budapest. Another couple is set to return to Park City, Utah for several weeks, visiting old friends and going fly fishing. Yet another couple will return to San Juan Island. And, so it goes.

The buffet menu featured Caesar salad, lasagna, meatless lasagna, rigatoni with Italian meatballs and sausages, meat and meatless sauces, roasted chicken breasts, roasted broccoli and cauliflower and garlic bread. Deserts included banana bread, brownies and various cookie options. During the three-hour dinner, the Preserve residents renewed friendships, made new friends and enjoyed the hospitality of their neighborhood. The event was a great success. Rich Adinolfi was celebrated for the amazing accomplishment of preparing all of the buffet dishes, assisted and supported by his wife, Deb Adinolfi. The deserts were prepared by Bonnie Barazani, Virginia Loranger and Diane Shipton.