Twenty-two women from SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Unit Four enjoyed an artistic Renaissance luncheon on Wednesday, June 21, at Bottega Michelangelo on Magee Road, in Oro Valley. It was hard to choose from a wide variety of salads, pasta dishes, bruschetta and more—but we managed! After introductions and a successful 50/50 raffle, we settled in for great conversation in our semi-private room.

Once again, Susan Morrison Cluly designed the beautiful invitations. And, after much research, she developed a trivia quiz for everyone to complete. We learned that Michelangelo began painting the ceiling of the Sistine chapel in 1508, and he lived another 56-years until he died at the age of 89. In his lifetime, he created about 30 sculptures, including the Rome Pieta that bears his carved signature.

The next social event for Unit Four is our Welcome Back gathering on Friday, October 27, on the patio of the Tennis Center. More information will be sent to residents as the date approaches.