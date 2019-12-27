This last Fall Unit 12 hosted a whirlwind of activity. With the weather cooling down and the return of the snow birds from various parts of the country, we held our annual Chili/Soup Share on Monday, November 11 at the HOA-1 Activity Center. The event was spear headed by Ed and Jeanne O’Meara and Velma and Gary Tindahl who did a fantastic job of coordinating and planning. We had over 50 people attend and more than 25 chilis (from spicy hot and wild to tame and mild), soups, corn bread and deserts to choose from. No one left the Activity Center hungry and more than a few Tums were consumed that evening before bedtime.
We held our fall planning meeting on Tuesday, November 5 at the Odell’s home. There were approximately 20 Unit 12 residents in attendance. Together, we discussed the current state of our budget (we’re in great shape) and began brainstorming for next year’s events. Items on the table for the upcoming season include: bocce ball, pizza party, trivia night, progressive dinner, golf/putting event, Kentucky Derby Day, Charity Brunch, Ice Cream Social, golf cart rally, game night and other possibilities. It promises to be an eventful year in 2020 for Unit 12 residents. If you have suggestions for other gatherings please contact Wendy Biallas-Odell, Marilyn Fisher or Kathy Kropp with your input.
