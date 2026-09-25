Bob and Susan Danelz were our gracious and effervescent hosts for the Unit 24 September patio party. Forty plus friends and neighbors enjoyed delicious pot luck foods and each other's company. Conversation topics ranged from how did we survive the summer or what trips have we taken, to grandkid updates and the upcoming football season.

Blake Jones and Dan Grone split the 50/50 raffle money.

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This party was the celebration of the end of summer as we welcome back the snowbirds with our October Halloween block party. Another great day in Saddlebrook and Unit 24.