Only three hands were worthy of winning the annual Unit 21 Poker Run that was held on Thursday, April 9. Sixty-four neighbors participated in this adventure, which entails collecting seven cards unseen at seven different homes then proceeding to the casino to find out which 5 cards are the best poker hand. The winners were, first place - Lori McNeil, second place - Alan Haga and third place - Brian Broda.

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Thanks to all the dealers who went above and beyond to entertain and delight the players, Christy Benton and John Totemeier, Barbie Donaldson, Mary and Ted Duma, Nachel Felske, Carol and Alan Haga, Mary and Jim Floerke and Carol and Scott Whitting. The meal was a taco bar with all the fixings, plus cupcake cakes, which took place at the casino, Dana Eckhardts home. Besides the three poker winners, there was also raffle prizes too. A big thank you to those that put in extra to make this event fabulous, Alisa and Glenn Fenstermacher, Cindy Tressel, Dede VanBooven and Wayne Rizzo. Great fun was had by all, see you next year!