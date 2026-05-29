Around 70 Unit 21 residents spent a spectacular evening on Sunday, May 3, celebrating Cinco de Mayo entertained by Pueblo High School’s Mariachi Aztlán and enjoying a dinner catered by Molonito’s.

The annual event, now in its 15th year, is held in the backyard of Al and Midge Mollenkopf. Scott and Carol Whiting organize the event which includes scheduling the band, hiring the caterer, and recruiting over a dozen volunteers who do everything from A/V set up and serving the food to donation collection.

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The highlight of the evening was a dazzling performance by awarding winning Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School. The students range in age from 14 to 18 years old. In addition to being accomplished musicians, they all maintain a high level of academic achievement. John Contreras, the band’s director for 24 years, conducts and arranges the music. The group was hot of their first-place win at the Tucson International Mariachi Conference that weekend, where they participated with nearly 50 different mariachi bands. The students are exceptional singers as well as musicians, playing violin, trumpet, harp, guitar and two guitar-like instruments specific to mariachi called the vihuela and the guitarrón. Even though they have played with some amazing artists, they always seem to find time to come and see us every year, and we are grateful.