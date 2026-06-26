Carol and Larry Jones graciously opened their home for a potluck party on Thursday, June 4. I believe we had 40 residents in attendance. There were people everywhere enjoying themselves. There was also a good game of Billiards going on. We had lots of good food to eat: two crockpots of meatballs, crockpot of baked beans, boursin cheese dip, potato salad, macaroni salad, cookies, shrimp, bell peppers stuffed with cream cheese, beef tips, watermelon, delicious deviled eggs (three plates and none were left at the end of the party… actually there was very little of anything left at the end of the party!)

So, looking forward to the next one… Join us a Get Out of Heat potluck from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at the Activity Center. (BYOB).

Unit Two Ladies Luncheons

We currently have approximately 16 signed up for our Luncheon which is scheduled for 11 June at the Preserve. If you would like to bring a BFF or two that is not a Unit Two resident, please don’t hesitate to extend an invitation to join you. Makes for good conversation and knowing our SaddleBrooke neighbors better.

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Let’s plan a Unit Two dinner at the HOA-1 Club on one of their Wednesday, Prime Time nights. Let me know if you would be interested in doing that.

And, it's not too late to begin planning (shopping for a new dress?) to attend the Holiday Party on Saturday, December 5, along with our neighboring Units 11, 16, 17 and 18. The Wild Bunch will be playing their music and I'm not sure if they are the Wild Bunch or those on the dance floor!

So, mark your calendars and I will... see ya there!