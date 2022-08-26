On Wednesday, August 10, Jenni Long and Grant Farquar opened their home for the Unit 18/19 rumble. In spite of intense rain, thunder and lightening, neighbors were able to socialize. The next Unit 18/19 social event is Friday, September 16 on the Summit Crest Cul de sac.
