The BrookeWorms Book Club of Unit 21 had a special guest author at their April meeting. Kim Fay’s latest novel Love & Saffron was released in February and was an instant national bestseller and the month’s #1 Indie Next Pick. It has enjoyed being on the bestsellers lists on the Los Angeles Times, The Seattle Times, and the San Francisco Chronicle.

After a short bio, Kim started the evening by describing how and why this book was written, giving the pandemic and lockdown in California much credit—she began writing it as a gift for two friends. Called “a balm for the soul” by many reviews and blurbs from other authors, Love & Saffron takes place in the early 1960s in the form of letters between two women, 27-year old Joan in Los Angeles and 59-year old Imogen in Washington State. A budding newspaper food writer, Joan writes a fan letter to Imogen for her articles in Northwest Home and Life Magazine. Imogen answers, and this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship that sustains the women through many ups and downs in their personal lives, as well as historical moments such as the Kennedy assassination. This offered an opportunity for a lively discussion about friendship, kindness, love and loss.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Fortunately, access to this busy author was easier than you many think. Kim is the daughter of Unit 21 SaddleBrookers Jerry and Cheryl Fay. The evening was enjoyed by all.