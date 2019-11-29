Is there actually such a thing as too many food choices? Well, Unit 48 decided to scientifically investigate this question at Loew’s Ventana Canyon Blues, Brews and BBQ Sunday brunch. If you’ve never attended this brunch, you should know that it consistently ranks in the top five Sunday brunches in Tucson. With the great food and gorgeous mountain and desert vistas, it’s easy to understand why. 27 of us Unit 48 residents ventured over on Sunday, October 13 to test our food choice theories. We started off with Mimosas, Champagne and Bloody Mary’s, then proceeded on to the main event. The large outdoor area is where all the grilling takes place. Choosing from salmon, pork, chicken, ribs, Sonoran hot dogs and various other grilled meats was no problem for our group. Moving on to the grilled vegetables and fruits. Sublime! Then inside to the made-to-order omelet and frittata station where all the accompaniments were also arranged. Sushi, cocktail shrimp, oysters on the half-shell. Oh my! Once one of us discovered that this is where the cinnamon roll baked in a cast iron skillet was located, many of us followed and did some damage to that presentation. The desserts were all laid out as you enter the dining room so that one can decide what is worth holding back for before making the initial plunge. Very thoughtful.
So, in conclusion, judging from the satisfied customers of Unit 48, the empirical evidence shows that no, no and no. There is no such thing as too many food choices. There was something for everyone and then some!
Life is great in 48!