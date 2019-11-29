Here in SaddleBrooke, some of us are starting to function like old corroded cogs in the mind machine, forgetting to reprogram our rememberer to rewind our timer to reset our recall button to recalibrate our auto-switch to rejuvenate our brain cells to resynch our social life with a calendar so that we can keep track of which holiday is coming next. Never fear. The SaddleBrooke Homeland Senility Program, under the direction of Social Chair Bonnie “Bar-a-zany,” has the perfect solution: a mish-mash, merry-making, all-holiday season. Bonnie’s invitation to come bangled, jangled and spangled dressed as a favorite holiday left us wondering if her mind had gone on holiday, and whether the men in white coats who come and take you away make house calls on holidays.
On Sunday, October 20, The Preserve (Units 42, 43 and 45) met at their old boot scootin’ stomping grounds at the MountainView Ballroom for a dinner and dance to welcome the snowbirds back home to our local version of Disney Land and for a little pre-holiday madness. The evening festivities started with a round of holiday cheer of some season or another as we uncorked the holiday spirit. 80 slightly glazed and holi-dazed partiers sat around ten tables, each with a different holiday-themed centerpiece. The season’s eats included salad, warm rolls, followed by a choice of New York petite steak with red wine demi glaze and herb-roasted potatoes, or salmon filet with lemon beurre blanc and rice pilaf. The grand finale, a chocolate cake tower with Chantilly whipped cream and strawberry coulis, was dazzling enough to top a holiday tree.
As if we weren’t already confused enough from all the holiday hijinks, havoc and hokum going on, we thought we were suffering some serious holiday hallucinations when Santa, confused and calendar-challenged himself, flew in with the snowbirds! His snow globe moment must be due to age, combined with the cerebral side effects of global warming, culminating in brain-freeze. But, despite the recent tariffs on the North Pole, he arrived with a huge bag of special gifts for some special people. Including Walt and Tiggy Shields who opened a hiking kit containing everything ever needed to find their way back home. Tim Morsani, often seen wearing earphones as he walks and talks rehearsing for the next SaddleBrooke Community Circle Players production, received a pedometer so he won’t walk far enough to get lost. New residents Paulette Kasperski & Patty Stark, who are involved in every activity and club possible, unwrapped calendars to help them be at the right place at the right time. Mark Weisel got a spare pair of glasses to glue to his nose, since he can never find his, and keeps walking off with glasses that don’t belong to him. Confused, yes, but like a true Preserve resident, he can always find his wine glasses.
But the best gift of all was local Tucson entertainer Chuck Moses. returning to sing all our favorite songs. Chuck has become like family, and we were honored to have his wife, Lisa, share the evening with us, as well. Whether it was a girls’ dance, line dance, couples’ dance, or western dance, Chuck’s music had us out on the floor dancing like old crazy folk in the middle of a swarm of bees. Those who remembered to recharge their hearing aid batteries enjoyed songs like “Old Timer Rock ‘N Roll,” “Hang on Sloopy,” “Rhythm of the Rain,” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On.” We just can’t get enough of Chuck Moses, and he obliged us when we begged for more, even in the hours well past our bedtime.
Every day is a holiday, a special day, and a day to be celebrated and thankful for at The Preserve. But living the good life is tough. Since the weekend lasts at least seven days a week with hardly ever a day for rest, we never really know what day it is, and we run around acting nuttier than fruitcakes. All we know for sure is that we love each other eight days a week, and that around here, fruitcake is always in season.