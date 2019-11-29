Each year, neighbors in Unit 4 come together for our Annual Welcome Back and Newcomers BBQ held each Fall. Our event took place at the SaddleBrooke One Tennis Center Patio on Saturday, October 19.
Burgers and Brats were served up with an array of appetizers, salads, and desserts contributed by the attendees.
This fall, we welcomed back our Snowbirds and new homeowners with a great turnout of 53 participants. Friends and families enjoyed a beautiful sunset, great conversation and delicious shared dishes. A 50/50 raffle helped raise funds for upcoming celebrations. Thanks to our dedicated team of volunteers and to all our new neighbors. “Welcome to the neighborhood!”