Annabelle and AJ hosted the Fifth Annual Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Party on Saturday, October 24, at the home of Ron and Deb Gryniewicz. The guests enjoyed a costume parade, a pinata game, tricks for treats game, food, Dog Trivia game with awards and prizes.
The comedic MC was Doug Wolf and the judge was Lavetta Torke. Awards were given for:
- Funniest - Babette as Purple People Eater with owners Val and Rob Malik;
- Cutest - Maddie as Wonder Woman with owners Connie and Alan Culley;
- Scariest - Nora as shark with owner Stuart Fleischer;
- Most Original - Chewy as Unicorn with owners Christine and Dino Currao;
- Story Book - Annabelle as cow and AJ as a chicken on Old McDonald's farm with owners Deb and Ron Gryniewicz; Canine/Owner Duo Kathleen Phraner and Poppy as ladybugs;
- Best Overall winner - Maddie as Wonder Woman.
A good time was had by all.