Annabelle and AJ hosted the Fifth Annual Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Party on Saturday, October 24, at the home of Ron and Deb Gryniewicz. The guests enjoyed a costume parade, a pinata game, tricks for treats game, food, Dog Trivia game with awards and prizes.

The comedic MC was Doug Wolf and the judge was Lavetta Torke. Awards were given for:

  • Funniest - Babette as Purple People Eater with owners Val and Rob Malik;
  • Cutest - Maddie as Wonder Woman with owners Connie and Alan Culley;
  • Scariest - Nora as shark with owner Stuart Fleischer;
  • Most Original - Chewy as Unicorn with owners Christine and Dino Currao;
  • Story Book - Annabelle as cow and AJ as a chicken on Old McDonald's farm with owners Deb and Ron Gryniewicz; Canine/Owner Duo Kathleen Phraner and Poppy as ladybugs;
  • Best Overall winner - Maddie as Wonder Woman.

A good time was had by all.