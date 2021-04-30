The Unit 17 Social Committee met at the home of Chairperson Brenda Seaman to continue planning another amazing “Spring Fling”! Over 90 unit residents have already responded to attending the big bash, which will be held outdoors on Desert Moon Court. In addition to offering several different types of homemade chili, cornbread, and coleslaw, our own neighborhood bakers have made homemade cookies to go along with ice cream for dessert! Unit 17 residents can also participate in a “Poker Run”, line dancing, bean bag toss (corn hole), a 50/50 Raffle, and a lot of fun with their friendly neighbors!
Getting Ready to Spring Fling in Unit 17
- By Barbara Barr, Robyn Gearhart & Scott BrewBaker
-
-