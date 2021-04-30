The Unit 17 Social Committee, front Row, from left: Jake Jacobson, Robyn Gearhart and Faith Fromson. Back Row, from left: David Dodd, Patrick Polencheck, Brenda Seaman and Arlene DesJardins. Not pictured: Linda Gray and Corky Bosch.

The Unit 17 Social Committee met at the home of Chairperson Brenda Seaman to continue planning another amazing “Spring Fling”! Over 90 unit residents have already responded to attending the big bash, which will be held outdoors on Desert Moon Court. In addition to offering several different types of homemade chili, cornbread, and coleslaw, our own neighborhood bakers have made homemade cookies to go along with ice cream for dessert! Unit 17 residents can also participate in a “Poker Run”, line dancing, bean bag toss (corn hole), a 50/50 Raffle, and a lot of fun with their friendly neighbors!

