Seventy-one residents of Unit 3S were lucky, indeed, to attend a St. Patrick's Day celebration at the home of Kat Danner. Not only did Kat's lovely home and her warm smile welcome us, but a delicious buffet was served, which was a perfect mix of Irish fare. Kat, along with members of the social committee and unit residents, prepared a feast of appetizers, corned beef sliders, salads, and an array of Irish desserts. A Baileys Irish Cream Cheesecake was the ultimate finishing touch. And the Grasshoppers...well, they just made us all feel a whole lot better about life in general.

Guests not only dined well, but also enjoyed playing corn hole in the yard and a game of 'guess how many Lucky Charms are in the jar'. A 50/50 raffle rounded out the evening.

Truly, a balmy, late afternoon spent with neighborhood friends reminds us of the Irish blessing, "May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and may nothing but happiness come through your door."