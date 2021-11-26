It just keeps getting better!! We are a small unit, but we know how to have a good time. Thanks to Sandy Seppala and Gayl Van Natter who were the co-chairs for our memorable Halloween celebration.
The fun started at 5:30 p.m. on the tennis patio. Beautiful decorations with colored tablecloths topped with lights and candles supplied by Sandy Seppala. She even brought a fireplace from her house to complete the Halloween theme! Two heaters were brought by Jim and Marcia Kovac, which made the patio extra cozy! Gayl Van Natter made cute pumpkin themed name tags and had lanyards for easy display around our necks.
We had a turnout of almost 50 people some dressed in awesome costumes! Our wonderful and dedicated Unit Rep, Brooke McIntyre made her appearance as a football player, helmet and all! We had a sailor, witches, scarecrow, hippies and cowboys and even Hugh Hefner and a playboy bunny! The food was delicious with the main component being brats and hotdogs cooked at home by Jim and Sandy Seppala. Everyone brought a side dish such as potato salad, beans, broccoli salad, sauerkraut and other sides. This food was washed down with a keg of beer brought by Jack McIntyre and his son Greg. All of this followed with desserts such as brownies, cheesecake and some caramel popcorn.
Manny Herrera was our singer and entertainer for the night. He sang all kinds of songs and even Halloween songs which had everyone dancing.
Positive comments were received from our unit such as “best party ever for Unit 29”! Mark your calendars for our Holiday Christmas party at MountainView Ballroom on Monday, December 6 at 5 p.m. DJ Warren will be our entertainer, so be ready to boogie!