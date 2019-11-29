All night long doors throughout the Preserve Pumpkin Patch (Units 42, 43 & 45) opened with the greeting, “Hallo! Wine?” To wine, or not to wine, that is the question. Candy is dandy, but wine is divine, that is the answer. Our little hamlet in the Brooke uncorks a whole lotta harem-scarem hocus-pocus on our annual Hallo-Wine Walk. Adult kids are really too big to go out begging for wrapped candy, and we don’t like it when someone steals from our stash, so we stick to liquid candy. Halloween came on Thirsty Thursday this year—just in time to grant our three witches: red, white and rosé. This bewitching and bewining come-as-you-aren’t party sported 19 wacky wine witches, warlocks, wizards and whatnots, toting goblets, making the rounds at ten hosting homes cackling various versions of “Trick or treat, smell our feet, pour us something dry or sweet.” Oh, don’t grown-up kids say the darndest things!
The Hallo-Wine herd of little hoodlums and hobgoblins cruised the beat with a little holiday havoc in mind, as they followed the map to each of the hydrating host houses. As the wineathon cart parade progressed, the little pumpkin pranksters just couldn’t keep themselves from an occasional toot or two of the horn, trying to make the black bats flap and the scaredy-cats scat, and offering nearby neighbors a free hearing test. Just doing our part for the good of the hood and having fun masquerading as our grandkids. Although it gets harder and harder to childproof ourselves, we all stayed in line; drove slowly; used, but forgot to turn off, our blinkers; and followed Rule number one: Safety first!
A million magnums of thanks to our haunted house Hosts, who opened their homes, hearts, and wine cellars to us: Jim & Diane King; Dave & Kathleen Eaton, who served their own label, Chateau by the Sea, with generous tastings of Cabernet, Merlot and Syrah; Leona & Don Crawford; Cathy Rumsey, who in addition to fine wine, passed out bags of home-made oatmeal-raisin cookies; Blake & Pauline Benedict, with decorations so blood-curdling and bone-chilling that even the bogeyman ran; Debbie & Bill Green; Gary & Peggy Stevens; Cheryl & Gary Simpson; Marc Weisel & Sharon Sackin; and Tom & Pam Frame. Each Ghostess with the Mostess went way over the top with spook-tacular decorations and costumes, ghoulish gimmicks, liquifying hospitality, yummy nibbles, and fang-tastic fun.
The cobwebs had been spun, the skeletons had boned up, the vampires had flossed, the brews that had been boiling and bubbling were now breathing, and when the doors opened with that wonderfully paired two-word greeting, we replied, “Yes, more boos please.” What a wonderful way to tour some of the newly built homes, all beautifully designed and decorated for comfortable living. We saw custom wine cellars and sewing rooms, gorgeous landscaping and pools, Southwestern décor, interesting and fun art, travel souvenirs, and traces of pre-SaddleBrooke lives. But most importantly, this was an opportunity to be with neighbors, old and new, knowing that we will all be friends until the end of wine.
A king-size pillowcase full of sweet appreciation to Larry Reich and Joyce Hagin for concocting this monstrous magical mixture of faboolous fun, food and drink, and for planning and orchestrating it for three consecutive years. And an extra handful of candy corns and peanuts for their detailed attention to safety precautions and consideration for the community.
How wine flies when you’re having fun! Even though we oldish youngsters got to stay up extra late past our bedtimes, the bewitching hour flew in way, way too soon. The entire night was a real treat. There was no “double, double toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble,” but there sure was much ado about something. On a midfall night’s dream, we had a senior comedy of eras; a little taming of the brew with the Merchants of Vino; and all was well that ended well, just as we like it. Oh, viscous vinaceous vat of viner—sounds like the wine is talking again!