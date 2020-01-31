A large group of festively adorned unit nine residents and their guests filled a beautifully bedecked Vermillion Room for dinner, entertainment, prizes, and, of course, camaraderie. The SaddleBrooke Desert Stars entertained us by clogging to lively and well-known tunes, accompanied by an informative narrative. Most agree that it’s always fun to win! Many folks held lucky numbers for drawing holiday appropriate items and graciously accepted to invitation to pose with their new “treasures.” Kudos to the dining room staff for excellent service and the “back of the house” staff for a delicious dinner. We’ll be back!
On the agenda for 2020: get-togethers on Valentine’s day and St. Patrick’s Day. But that’s not all! The women of unit nine will attend their annual Salad Luncheon in March when we meet and chat with friends while enjoying a marvelous selection of delicious salads. It’s always an anticipated spring highlight. In April, we’ll gather for our traditional “Freebie Party” which has been an exceedingly popular success for many years. “Freebie” as the unit provides the fare; residents bring their own choice of beverages Our planning committee will meet Wednesday, January 8 to discuss and choose spring and summer activities. Watch for email announcements.