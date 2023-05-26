Twenty-five-years-ago, Unit 17 hosted its first farewell to the Winter Visitors at the very first “Spring Fling”. For the last 25-years, residents of Unit 17 have celebrated spring and the loss of the snowbirds at this annual party. The party has been so large that it’s been held at the Activity Center. This year’s event was themed “Hats Off to 25 Years of Spring Fling”.

This years event included the musical talents of Randall Dighton. Randall entertained Unit 17 residents with a wide variety of music. He included folk music, Irish tales and so much more.

Members of the Unit 17 Social Committee include Arlene DesGardins, Barbara Barr Bengen, Betty Weller, Brenda Seaman, Corky Bosch, Faith Fromson, Ginny Shockey, Jake Jacobson, Linda Gray, Patrick Polencheck, and Susan Pohl. The Social Committee put in many hours of work to plan, organize and prepare the food for the event.

In addition to great food and entertainment, residents participated in other events. There was a 50/50 drawing which was won by Kevin Shockey, Kathy Horrigan, and Lee Kump. And of course, there was the annual cornhole competition. This year’s winners included Tom Christian, Gary Johnson, Karen Gille, Betty Weller and Craig Berg.

Our May monthly event was a Cinco de Mayo party hosted by Ginny and Kevin Shockey. The June event will be a happy hour at the Preserve. Hope our year round residents will all join in on the fun!