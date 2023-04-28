Would you happen to know ** “What animal breathes out of its butt?” ** That, and 49 more fun, and often enlightening questions were asked of residents vying for bragging rights and cash prizes at Unit One’s recent “Smarty Pants Trivia Night.”

This “Give-It-All-Back” night of laughs and camaraderie offered cash prizes for first, second and third place winning tables along with $331 in raffle prizes awarded during the evening.

An evening of fun with BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottle) with table munchies and trivia questions encompassing several categories, including movies, sports, history, famous people and more. Questions brought smiles to guests’ faces and outright laughter as they realized the answers were within reach. Trivia answers were recorded on easy-to-use answer sheets so that teams could easily keep track of their right and wrong answers.

The first place team, winning $80, was “The Pistoleros” composed of Deborah and Ron Gryniewicz, as well as Kristen and Mike Sandvik. Second place finishers, winning $40, were Sally and Denny Teusch and Beth and Dave Remy of the “Clueless Team”, and coming in third were Susan and Everett Babbitt and Lynne and Wayne Kirk winning $20 for “Team B 4’s.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

A really fun night full of laughter and scratchen of heads was had by all!

**It’s the turtle!!** Who would have guessed!!!!!