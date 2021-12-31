The residents of Unit 36 annually welcome the holiday season by offering a “Holiday Stroll," an evening event where a half-dozen or so homes in the unit host the event in their driveways and volunteering neighbors contribute food and holiday libations. The rest of the unit families stroll or golf-cart their way from home to home enjoying the offerings at the designated locations.
This year, Mike and Mary Bubla volunteered their home at 39233 Lake Crest Drive. Neighbors Jim and Deb Dorman brought meatballs and Deb's famous deviled eggs; Jane Luschwitz furnished dessert; Joann and Leroy Johnson made rib tips in a wonderful bbq sauce that Leroy created; Jackie Hall and Larry Linderman ladled out cups of chili and Jackie’s chocolate chip cookies; Sue and Jay Morgan’s chicken wings were a hit. Mary and Mike Bubla presided over the drinks table offering hot apple cider laced with a wide choice of holiday spirits.
Mike Bubla estimated that about 150 strollers stopped by his and Mary’s home. “The Holiday Stroll is a great way to meet new folks in the unit, renew old acquaintances and sample the delicious food our neighbors brought,” said Mike. “It is a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the holiday season."