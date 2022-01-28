Unit 5 welcomed members of the British Club to their annual holiday dinner-dance in December. The evening provided everyone a chance to make new friends, meet new Unit 5 residents, and greet those we hadn’t seen since COVID began.
After a sumptuous meal in the Vistas dining room, each table was challenged by a word-jumble game describing holiday foods. Fran Berman, Unit 5 Social Committee Treasurer, gave a brief summary of Unit 5’s recent interest survey which polled residents about events they’d like offered in post-COVID times.
Outgoing Unit 5 Treasurer Kathy Soerens and Social Chair Deborah Croissant were acknowledged for their energy and dedication to unit activities. Dance music by Manny Herrera gave everyone an opportunity to kick up their heels and show off their moves. As usual, the clubhouse and dining room were beautifully decorated for the season to enhance everyone’s festive mood. Attendees had such a good time, this may have begun a new joint-party tradition, by Jove!